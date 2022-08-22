Investors Purchase High Volume of Momentive Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 7,014 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,188 shares of company stock worth $468,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 274,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Trading Down 5.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $7.01. 48,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

