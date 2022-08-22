IOI Token (IOI) Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and $633,037.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081697 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

