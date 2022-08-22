Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $108,346,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

