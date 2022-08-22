IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,480,000 after acquiring an additional 237,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.76. 4,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,648. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

