Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,280 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.57% of Iridium Communications worth $81,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

