iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

