iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Vicus Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.61. 122,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

