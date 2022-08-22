iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.26. 8,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.