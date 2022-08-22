iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.26. 8,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.