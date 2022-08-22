iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJH stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

