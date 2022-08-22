iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
IVV traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
