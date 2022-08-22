IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of ISEE opened at $12.65 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.51.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after buying an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

