IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 310 to GBX 255. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IWG traded as low as GBX 156.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($1.90), with a volume of 1228596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($1.99).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.76.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

