Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

