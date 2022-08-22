JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $71,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Performance

About JD.com

NASDAQ:JD opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

