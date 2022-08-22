Jetcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $109,348.38 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $109,348.38 and $35,146.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

