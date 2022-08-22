John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Down 5.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 21,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

About John Marshall Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

