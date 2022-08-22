John Yogi Spence Purchases 3,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,428.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,918. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

