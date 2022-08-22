Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.
JMPLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Johnson Matthey stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
