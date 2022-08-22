JUST Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $252.70 million and $40.65 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

