Kalmar Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00777439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

