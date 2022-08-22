Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 21.94 and last traded at 21.87. 24,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,658,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.05.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 23.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $275,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $4,809,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

