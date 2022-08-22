Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 21.94 and last traded at 21.87. 24,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,658,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.05.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 23.98.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
