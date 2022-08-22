Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.16. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.42. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

