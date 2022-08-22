Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $182.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.