Kingdom Game 4.0 Achieves Market Cap of $146,863.33 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $146,863.33 and approximately $33,302.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

