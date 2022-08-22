Kohl’s (KSS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS):

8/22/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $32.00.

8/19/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00.

8/4/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/4/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/15/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $20.00.

7/7/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/7/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE KSS traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Get Kohl's Co alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.