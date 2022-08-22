Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 6,326 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,497 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 170,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

