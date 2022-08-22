Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 308,212 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. JOYY makes up approximately 2.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $54,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,926,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $38,375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in JOYY by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in JOYY by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $27.52. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,987. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.61.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

