Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 52.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 119.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 183,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,732,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

