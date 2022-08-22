Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 52.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 119.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 183,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,732,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

