Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for about 0.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LI. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.30. 216,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466,243. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

