Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of HUYA worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in HUYA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in HUYA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,794. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.