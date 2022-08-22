Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 4.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 1.84% of Vipshop worth $112,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,776,000 after purchasing an additional 929,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vipshop by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,443,716 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 381,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.