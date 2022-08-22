Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,058 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ford Motor by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $15.12. 2,341,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,705,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

