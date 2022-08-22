KStarCoin (KSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.15 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $1.41 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin (KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

