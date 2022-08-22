Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.87. 114,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

