Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 264,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.49. 136,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

