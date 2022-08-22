Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.10. 18,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

