Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,706 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,788. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

