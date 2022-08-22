Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,465,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. 12,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.