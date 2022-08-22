Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $84.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 375,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

