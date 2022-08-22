Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

