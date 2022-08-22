Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $14,278,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $16,145,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

