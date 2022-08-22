Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up about 6.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Lantheus worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lantheus by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. 17,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,807. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.07 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

