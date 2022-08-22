LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.