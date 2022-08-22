LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $77,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in LHC Group by 762.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

LHCG opened at $162.99 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

