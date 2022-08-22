Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.41% of Liberty Broadband worth $775,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

