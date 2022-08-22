Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,111 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

