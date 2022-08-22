Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 6.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $213,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Shares of LIN traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.50. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,121. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average is $303.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

