Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) recently:

8/15/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $140.00.

8/10/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/9/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $140.00.

8/8/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $94.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

