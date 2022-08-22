Loews Corp Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loews Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

