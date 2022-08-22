Loews Corp Has $9.69 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 284,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,065,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,107,000 after purchasing an additional 274,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. 254,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,361,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.